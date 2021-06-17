Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stephan Jahanshahi

Tight Five Rugby Magazine

Tight Five Rugby Magazine
This is a concept for a rugby magazine I designed in Figma. I took a photograph I'd shot and removed most of the background information and boosted the contrast to give it a more dynamic graphic feeling, then dropped it into Figma and added buttons with a bold yellow color and thick gothic font.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Iranian American Artist and Designer

