Illustrating Higher Educations

Earning an undergrad degree is no small feat. To help mark the occasion for their students, the University of Calgary approached Valéry to illustrate a one-of-a-kind notebook cover.

Valéry used bright colours and imagery from science and celebration to create a unique expression of the students’ journeys to this point.

2021 graduates from the Faculty of Science worked hard to get where they are. For that they earned their degree. The icing on the cake was the notebook, reminding them that their pursuit of knowledge and understanding is just beginning. And that they possess the power to spark meaningful change in the world.

