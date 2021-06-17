Illustrating Higher Educations

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Earning an undergrad degree is no small feat. To help mark the occasion for their students, the University of Calgary approached Valéry to illustrate a one-of-a-kind notebook cover.
Valéry used bright colours and imagery from science and celebration to create a unique expression of the students’ journeys to this point.
2021 graduates from the Faculty of Science worked hard to get where they are. For that they earned their degree. The icing on the cake was the notebook, reminding them that their pursuit of knowledge and understanding is just beginning. And that they possess the power to spark meaningful change in the world.
Follow me on Twitter & Instagram & Pinterest