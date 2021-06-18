Bojan Mesar
SBH+ Mobile Pages fashion staffing modern b2b mobile web design website ux ui responsive
  1. sbh-mobile.mp4
  2. sbh-mobile-screens@2x.jpg

Hey, Dribbble fam!

Sharing a set of responsive pages created for SBH+, in collaboration with our pals at euroart93. Check out the live website at sbhplus.com

SBH+ is a group of no-settle experts specialising in staffing clients who are on the forefront of modern technology and creative.

✌Happy to hear your thoughts.
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
