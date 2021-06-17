Ian Kolstad

Beauty for Better launched as a small side project for local beauty brands in Washington D.C. at the beginning of Covid in 2020. With a mission to provide much needed cosmetic and personal care items to those in need.

A single label was applied to brown paper bags filled with an array of beauty products. The bags were then available at food shelfs and donation centers.

