"Breakfast", 2021.

"Breakfast", pen and colored pencil, 2021. Inspired by dreams, Dalí, and my dear brother.
To see the full image, visit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPWkgxkJmea/

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
