DailyUI #001 - Sign Up

DailyUI #001 - Sign Up minimalist mobile app modern graphic design design ux ui user interface dailyui
This is my first go at creating an interface design for mobile so I found it quite hard but I'm happy with the final outcome. Illustrations are from undraw.co/illustrations

