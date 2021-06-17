Donation Page - Todos Juntos Network

Pedro Pinheiro

At the beginning of the pandemic, I created a social aid project called Rede Todos Juntos. The aim of the project was to offer direct help to people in situations of extreme financial fragility. In the Todos Juntos Network, people in need asked for help, telling their stories through the website, so that possible donors could offer help, donating directly to the accounts of those in need. In 1 year of the project, we offer more than 52 thousand reais in donations.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
