Tracy Chen
Daybreak

Notes About People — App

Tracy Chen
Daybreak
Tracy Chen for Daybreak
Hire Us
  • Save
Notes About People — App notes about people app web design website design website motion motion design figma after effects motion graphics design note tool writing tool notes note product design user experience ux user interface ui
Download color palette
  1. P1_NAP_Dribble.mp4
  2. P2_NAP_Dribble.jpg

The mobile web app for Notes About People was designed with a balanced disposition that invites you to organize your notes and relationships without extraneous elements getting in your way.⁠⁠

Case Study | Instagram | Twitter

Daybreak
Daybreak
Hire Us

More by Daybreak

View profile
    • Like