Cryptocurrencies wallet - desktop version

Cryptocurrencies wallet - desktop version bargain business deal bitcoin date range type ui transaction criptomoneda wallet transfer money currency cryptocurrency transactions
One of recruitment task I encountered was a task to design an app to transfer cryptocurrencies between accounts.

One day research was not enought to cover all functionalities needed (e.g. I discovered later that filters should include recipiens or that none of the transactions could have rejected state), but it was illuminating to get to know cryptocurrencies world even a little.

