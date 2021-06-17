brian.laiche

Exotic Car rental App

Exotic Car rental App mobile booking map card 911 porsche minimal ux ui ios app rental car automotive
I love cars, and love exploring apps that incorperate them. The rental car app market is really interesting, especially in the exotic car market. I wanted to explore what that might look like. This is the result of a quick concept.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
