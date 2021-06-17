Hotpin

Independence Day Flyer Template

Independence Day Flyer Template party
Independence Day Flyer Template is very modern psd flyer that will be the perfect invitation for your Night Club event or party and for Independence day! All elements are in individual layers and the text is fully editable!

2 PSD files - 4"x4" with 0.25" bleed + 1080x1080 Rgb Social media ready
Clearly labelled folders and layers

GET IT HERE: https://crmrkt.com/j1zmRb

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
