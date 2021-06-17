Cryptocurrencies wallet - mobile version

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of recruitment task I encountered was a task to design an app to transfer cryptocurrencies between accounts.
One day research was not enought to cover all functionalities needed (e.g. I discovered later that filters should include recipiens or that none of the transactions could have rejected state), but it was illuminating to get to know cryptocurrencies world even a little.