Folklore - Egypt

i did an advertising campaign to stimulate domestic tourism in moez street
EL-moled festival to attract the largest number of audience from different classes in society & sound viedo & make 3d posters .
About Moez Street
Is an open-air museum is full of antiquities and Islamic landmarks Road goats Aktar Road in Cairo, Egypt Mlyn Antiques from the Middle Ages and of the Mamluk era in particular. Street Bimitd of Fotouh door to door Zuwaila and space de Ptdm door Fotouh streets and Prince armies, the Kasserine and goldsmiths, Ashrafieh and Akkadin St. and Almnakhlah and sugary.
