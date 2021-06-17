Kirby x Pride

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey it's pride month! Looks like Kirby celebrated too hard...I couldn't resist drawing Kirby with all these rainbows. Initially he was just going to hold the flag but my partner came up with the puke which is super over the top but very funny. Happy pride month everyone! *I DON'T OWN THE RIGHTS TO KIRBY*