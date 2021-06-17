Shannon Hall

Kirby x Pride

Hey it's pride month! Looks like Kirby celebrated too hard...I couldn't resist drawing Kirby with all these rainbows. Initially he was just going to hold the flag but my partner came up with the puke which is super over the top but very funny. Happy pride month everyone! *I DON'T OWN THE RIGHTS TO KIRBY*

