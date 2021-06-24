Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Notes About People — To Dos

Notes About People — To Dos notes about people app web design website design website motion motion design figma after effects motion graphics design note tool writing tool notes note product design user experience ux user interface ui
The To Do tab designed for Notes About People.

While there are many note taking tools out there, we created one that is not just powerful for any kind of note but consolidated by focusing on how your notes are connected to the people in your life.

Case Study | Instagram | Twitter

