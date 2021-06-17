Still Playing It Cool

Throwback Thursday:

I know this piece is more graphic design but it does have a little of my illustration work.

Often companies\individuals that do graphic design will hire illustrators to complete their design project. The designer might put in the background, the text and other graphic elements with the illustration (or photography) to make the complete the piece. Some graphic designers (and I is one) don't have the skills for drawing or the style needed for a specific project. They call on the illustrator to provide that.

This piece was done a couple years ago for the New Mexico Jazz Workshop. They are a nonprofit that promotes music in NM. They sponsor concerts and musical lessons and other musical related events.



Constructive feedback is always welcome.

Enjoy!