Xochitl Castaño

Through my niece's eyes 🥰

Xochitl Castaño
Xochitl Castaño
Hire Me
  • Save
Through my niece's eyes 🥰 kid drawing design character render 3d illustration blender
Through my niece's eyes 🥰 kid drawing design character render 3d illustration blender
Through my niece's eyes 🥰 kid drawing design character render 3d illustration blender
Download color palette
  1. Untitled_Artwork 18.PNG
  2. Untitled_Artwork 17.PNG
  3. b8cd2491-7f1d-438e-b6a1-11951a58c230.jpg

When you live far away from your family it’s always a joy to feel remembered, here is a render and a 2d illustration of a draw my niece made of me. ❤️

*Blender (3d render)
*Affinity designer on iPad (2d illustration)

Both were edited in procreate

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Xochitl Castaño
Xochitl Castaño
Design • Illustration • Motion ∞ Never stop learning.
Hire Me

More by Xochitl Castaño

View profile
    • Like