A few months ago we redesign our prebuilt UI product. As video calls have become more ubiquitous in our lives, UX patterns that did not exist a few years ago have begun to normalize.

The goal of our redesign was to make the UI far more performant and relatable. This meant understanding UI patterns from industry leaders and matching to our end-users expectations. Daily Prebuilt was rebuilt from the ground up, internally, so that we can offer developers more flexibility, down the road.

For the UX, we needed to meet parody with our old UI, while improving the experience to include additional layouts (grid and speaker views), AV switching controls, improved error states, prejoin (hair check) screens, localization, and much, much more.

Above is a simple mock of the speaker layout. The primary layout for a Daily Prebuilt video call.