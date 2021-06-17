Alyaa Khaled

Starbucks

Alyaa Khaled
Alyaa Khaled
  • Save
Starbucks details vector starbucks logo illustration design branding
Download color palette

There was a competition at the Middle East.
for Starbucks White cup #WhiteCupMENA ..
My design was chosen to be (( the first place in Egypt and Printed at NORTH OF AFRICA & All Over the MIDDLE EAST )).
I'm Glad that i did it Thanks STARBUCKS
I'll show you the stages of My work & i try draw it illustration.
----------
Follow me
https://www.facebook.com/alyaak3/
https://www.instagram.com/alya.art1/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alyaa-khaled-3aa99453/
https://www.behance.net/AlyaaKhaled

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Alyaa Khaled
Alyaa Khaled

More by Alyaa Khaled

View profile
    • Like