There was a competition at the Middle East.

for Starbucks White cup #WhiteCupMENA ..

My design was chosen to be (( the first place in Egypt and Printed at NORTH OF AFRICA & All Over the MIDDLE EAST )).

I'm Glad that i did it Thanks STARBUCKS

I'll show you the stages of My work & i try draw it illustration.

