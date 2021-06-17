Retrohead Typeface | Font

Introducing RETROHEAD, a robust typeface with a vintage touch. With it's unique and distinct retro characteristics it sets itself apart, while also maintaining a strong timeless appeal overall.

RETROHEAD includes two styles, Retrohead and Retrohead Serif, a number of 252 glyphs for each style and extensive language support (latin).

This versatile font is the perfect tool for industrial logo designs, headers but also for small and block text.

Product content:

RETROHEAD

RETROHEAD SERIF



OTF file format

Long term support

Free features for the next updates

Extensive latin script language support

Uppercase and lower uppercase font