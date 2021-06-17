Good for Sale
Retrohead Typeface | Font

Retrohead Typeface | Font graphic design design serif font serif texture retro font vintage custom typography type headfonts font typeface
Price
$5
Available on headfonts.com
Good for sale
Introducing RETROHEAD, a robust typeface with a vintage touch. With it's unique and distinct retro characteristics it sets itself apart, while also maintaining a strong timeless appeal overall.
RETROHEAD includes two styles, Retrohead and Retrohead Serif, a number of 252 glyphs for each style and extensive language support (latin).
This versatile font is the perfect tool for industrial logo designs, headers but also for small and block text.

Product content:
RETROHEAD
RETROHEAD SERIF

OTF file format
Long term support
Free features for the next updates
Extensive latin script language support
Uppercase and lower uppercase font

