Retrohead Typeface | Font
Introducing RETROHEAD, a robust typeface with a vintage touch. With it's unique and distinct retro characteristics it sets itself apart, while also maintaining a strong timeless appeal overall.
RETROHEAD includes two styles, Retrohead and Retrohead Serif, a number of 252 glyphs for each style and extensive language support (latin).
This versatile font is the perfect tool for industrial logo designs, headers but also for small and block text.
Product content:
RETROHEAD
RETROHEAD SERIF
OTF file format
Long term support
Free features for the next updates
Extensive latin script language support
Uppercase and lower uppercase font