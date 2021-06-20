Fishing Spots App UI

Hey friends!

I've recently been having a lot of fun designing concept UIs in my free time. I don't really do it to practice, mostly just to have fun. I know that the UI that you see above for example isn't usable at all - it lacks even the most basic elements that those screens would need in real world.

That being said, I still think it's good to have fun sometimes! Just know that not everything you see online would work in a real world.

Anyway - here's a quick concept for a fishing app!

Yours truly,

Michael

