Fishing Spots App UI

Hey friends!
I've recently been having a lot of fun designing concept UIs in my free time. I don't really do it to practice, mostly just to have fun. I know that the UI that you see above for example isn't usable at all - it lacks even the most basic elements that those screens would need in real world.
That being said, I still think it's good to have fun sometimes! Just know that not everything you see online would work in a real world.
Anyway - here's a quick concept for a fishing app!
Yours truly,
Michael
