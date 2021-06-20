Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michael Filipiuk

Fishing Spots App UI

Michael Filipiuk
Michael Filipiuk
Fishing Spots App UI mobileui
Fishing Spots App UI mobileui
  1. Fishing.png
  2. Principles_cover.png

Hey friends!

I've recently been having a lot of fun designing concept UIs in my free time. I don't really do it to practice, mostly just to have fun. I know that the UI that you see above for example isn't usable at all - it lacks even the most basic elements that those screens would need in real world.

That being said, I still think it's good to have fun sometimes! Just know that not everything you see online would work in a real world.

Anyway - here's a quick concept for a fishing app!

Yours truly,
Michael

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Michael Filipiuk
Michael Filipiuk
