Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
madmindgraphics

Supermarket Flyer

madmindgraphics
madmindgraphics
  • Save
Supermarket Flyer price
Download color palette

Click the Link for Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/supermarket-flyer/32660406

Psd Files
2 Color variation
Easy Customizable and Editable
Print Size 297×210 with Bleed 3mm
300 Dpi
CMYK color mode
Print Ready Format

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
madmindgraphics
madmindgraphics

More by madmindgraphics

View profile
    • Like