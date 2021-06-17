h3l Branding Agency

RAPPI™ Brand Book 2.0

h3l Branding Agency
h3l Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
RAPPI™ Brand Book 2.0 language app ecommerce smart platform digital uxdesign uidesign rappi
Download color palette

RAPPI™ Brand Book 2.0. V2.

In order to achieve the implementation we will focus on defining a consistent and coherent execution expressed on a Brand Book 2.0.
Check project on - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120607861/Rappi-Brand-Book-20-V2

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
h3l Branding Agency
h3l Branding Agency
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by h3l Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like