byc - Page Loader

byc - Page Loader
Hello Guys 👋

This is my e-commerce concept for electric bikes. This is part one. Part two is coming soon with the transition.

Hope you enjoy the post!🙂

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press like!
Thank You!
_________________________________
"Bicycle" (https://skfb.ly/6xrvW) by Klaas Nienhuis is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/).

