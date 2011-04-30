Fabian Marchinko

Silver Plume Productions

Silver Plume Productions logo
(WIP) Natalie Gustafson, Owner and President at Silver Plume Productions. A television production company supplying high quality television shows to US Cable networks like Food Network, DIY Network, TLC Network and public television.

Clients
The Oprah Winfrey Show
News Division at Disney ABC Television Group
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

http://www.silverplume.tv

Inspiration_
Feathers, plumage, TV screen, a powerful bird in flight.
Television is a very dynamic medium by its very nature, this is something I wanted to capture.

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
