h3l Branding Agency

AYOTIC™ Logistics Branding

h3l Branding Agency
h3l Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
AYOTIC™ Logistics Branding minimal blue clean conceptual smart uxdesign uidesign digital app shipment logistics
Download color palette

AYOTIC™ is a logistics company based in Montevideo, Uruguay.
El lenguaje visual fue desarrollado ensamblando simbología con imágenes claras y puras en busca de una comunicación simple y eficiente. The visual language was developed by assembling symbology with clear and pure images in search of a simple and efficient communication.
See full project on - https://www.behance.net/gallery/119427651/AYOTIC-Logistics-Branding

h3l Branding Agency
h3l Branding Agency
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by h3l Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like