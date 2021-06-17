POS lite Intro

Trending designs to inspire you
Why do we need app intro screens?
Many of my ux folks misunderstand user on-boarding with app intro screens. According to my knowledge, an app intro screen informs the user why the app exists and what it can do for you. Keeping in mind about interaction cost. Where as on-boarding screens helps user learn the user interface by hand holding the user.
Do you agree? Let me know in comment.