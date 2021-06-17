Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rania Saeed

Koifc Lettring

Rania Saeed
Rania Saeed
  • Save
Koifc Lettring ui designer designers brand personalbranding art illustration illustraion vector art vector illustration design adobe illustrator adobe photoshop branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Howdy!
I did this arabic typographical logo in kofic style... well, now i hope your koffee stays hot too! ;)

Check the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119967695/Mini-logofolio
Also, take a look at my insta: https://www.instagram.com/rania.illustra/

Cheers y'all!

Rania Saeed
Rania Saeed

More by Rania Saeed

View profile
    • Like