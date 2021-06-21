Haley Bridges
Accelerating the future of medicine for all

"Care Access Research knows the best healthcare technology solution requires relentless humanity. It takes a great many people working tirelessly and together to forge new territories. It takes heart."

We created “The Beat,” the heart mark, with our partners at Care Access Research. The name comes from a synonym for a path, as Care Access is a perpetual path to a better, more compassionate future for clinical trials. And of course, the heart shape beats, to bring life.

