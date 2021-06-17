Olivia Heller

Article Graphic on Trans Inclusivity, New School Free Press.

Olivia Heller
Olivia Heller
  • Save
Article Graphic on Trans Inclusivity, New School Free Press. journalism illustrator design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Illustration to accompany New School Free Press article entitled "Trans Students Ask to Be Heard: Inside The Classroom, During Faculty Trainings". The article appears here: https://www.newschoolfreepress.com/2019/10/30/trans-students-ask-to-be-heard-inside-the-classroom-during-faculty-trainings/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Olivia Heller
Olivia Heller

More by Olivia Heller

View profile
    • Like