Next Mockup

tipme - Tipping app concept

Next Mockup
Next Mockup
  • Save
tipme - Tipping app concept product design figma sketch web based gratuity ui ux creative money fintech payments payment tips app tip app tips tip
Download color palette

Awesome tipping app concept that includes all user-flows & uses case scenarios.

Dark mode and light mode

Like and follow 😀 and stay up to date

Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

Next Mockup
Next Mockup
A new approach to overall design projects.

More by Next Mockup

View profile
    • Like