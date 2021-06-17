Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
User Profile user profile profile page ui challenge black and white white black clean minimalistic app design mobile design web design design user interface user experience modern hire freelance figma concept design
Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for a user profile page. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you guys! have a nice day.❤️

Trying to keep it as simple as possible. Again restricting myself to blacks and white. 👦
