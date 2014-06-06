Ukraine Global Dribbble Meetup

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey everyone!
Second global Ukrainian Dribbble Meetup is waiting for you =)
Sunny Odessa is waiting!
http://dribbblemeetup.com.ua/
(comming soon)
No matter what country you are from, you are always welcome in Odessa, Ukraine, August 30, 2014.
We look forward to making new friends and acquitances from all over the world!
