Ukraine Global Dribbble Meetup

Hey everyone!
Second global Ukrainian Dribbble Meetup is waiting for you =)
Sunny Odessa is waiting!

http://dribbblemeetup.com.ua/
(comming soon)

No matter what country you are from, you are always welcome in Odessa, Ukraine, August 30, 2014.
We look forward to making new friends and acquitances from all over the world!

Last meetup summary here

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
