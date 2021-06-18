Good for Sale
You Are Included - Twin Cities Pride Theme Graphic Tee

You Are Included - Twin Cities Pride Theme Graphic Tee
Price
$20
Available on alyssastormes.com
Good for sale
You Are Included Graphic Tee

made with adobe fresco, available at least through July! made with the theme of Twin Cities Pride for 2021! can you guess the meaning behind each icon?

Alyssa Stormes
Animator, Vector Artist, Graphic Tee Queen

