Refreshed Team Report

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
At work, understanding how your team is doing is complicated. It involves so many factors and dimensions. The same holds true when you collect data about your team. There's a lot to unpack and it can be tough to get clear focus on the most important things.
Working with our team of (amazing) scientists, we refreshed this report page to be simpler and easier to understand — while still delivering powerful insights. One of my favorite elements is the custom multi-layer density plot (a.k.a. histogram, depending on your dataviz preferences) with gradient shading to make it clear at a glance how your team is doing on different dimensions. Of course, you can dig deeper from there with advanced views, but a clear summary is powerful.