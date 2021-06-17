Dial Pad UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dial Pad & Callling Screen UI Design, made with Figma.
Basically people can't remember phone numbers. So form the User Experience(UX) perspective, the concept behind this is, when anyone type a number the list of people assoited with that number comes in front of the user!
In this way,anyone can find the number so easily without memorizing phone numbers. :)