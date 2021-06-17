Irana Tabassum Ananna

Dial Pad UI
Dial Pad & Callling Screen UI Design, made with Figma.

Basically people can't remember phone numbers. So form the User Experience(UX) perspective, the concept behind this is, when anyone type a number the list of people assoited with that number comes in front of the user!

In this way,anyone can find the number so easily without memorizing phone numbers. :)

