Bat in the twilight

Bat in the twilight childrensillustration clouds night bat posca marker illustration design
Another piece with posca markers. The picture was a bit flat after colouring. So I experimented with water soluble coloured pencils and added depth to the bat and the fine lines for the clouds.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
