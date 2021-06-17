Tamara Loborec

Snufkin - hydrate sticker

Snufkin - hydrate sticker comic fan art fanart moomins the moomins painting illustration icon drawing design anime
Pencil sketch
Lined and colored in Clip Studio Paint
Snufkin from the popular comic series The Moomins
Created for fun line of stickers for a reminder to drink your water, simply for fun

