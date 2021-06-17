Expat Service - Admin panel dashboard - Part 2/4

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Made in 2020
Expat Service is a service where expats can get help with their taxes. With this project it was important to showcase a good form and stimulate users into filling in these forms. I did a lot of UX research into forms and think I made good design.
Check the full UX case study on my behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/111922317/Expat-Service-UX-UI-Redesign
For more design click here:
https://www.behance.net/milandonsu