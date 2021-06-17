Milan Donsu

Expat Service - User forms and Gamification - Part 3/4

Made in 2020

Expat Service is a service where expats can get help with their taxes. With this project it was important to showcase a good form and stimulate users into filling in these forms. I did a lot of UX research into forms and think I made good design.

