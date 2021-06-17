Trending designs to inspire you
sneak peek from an ongoing project.
Vue is an asynchronous video messaging platform.
the idea was to create a simple but memorable icon and i think this concept is pretty cool with the "v" being shaped as play button and the pop colors is a bonus to make it stands more.
as always your feedback is welcome.
