The New Yorker

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends!
Today I share my inspiration and new shot with you. Love these illustrations, love these covers. I've watched the movie "Abstract: The Art of Design". And I remember a story about one cover. Christoph Niemann spoke about his thoughts and shared his views.