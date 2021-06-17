Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alyssa

Daily UI 002: Checkout

Alyssa
Alyssa
  • Save
Daily UI 002: Checkout design dailyui ui
Download color palette

#DailyUI Challenge Day 2

Credit card checkout, using EM Cosmetics products

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Alyssa
Alyssa

More by Alyssa

View profile
    • Like