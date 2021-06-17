Trending designs to inspire you
Create a flawless presentation of your brand t-shirt designs with our premium quality designed Free T-Shirt Mockup. You can place your artwork via smart-object layer.
I hope you like it :)
Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 3000×2250 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes
Download Free T-Shirt Mockup