Free Logo Mockup

Free Logo Mockup
We designed for designers premium quality Free Logo Mockup, which help you to showcase logo designs for presentation via smart-object layer.

Feel free to download :)

Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 5000×3750 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes

Download Free Logo Mockup

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
