Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pedro Pinheiro

Landing page Bonsai

Pedro Pinheiro
Pedro Pinheiro
  • Save
Landing page Bonsai
Download color palette

Bonsai is a medicine application in which users store their information and medical history, securely saving their files and integrating with their favorite health services.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Pedro Pinheiro
Pedro Pinheiro

More by Pedro Pinheiro

View profile
    • Like