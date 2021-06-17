Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Regista Grande - Modern Display Serif Font

Regista Grande - Modern Display Serif Font luxury display font magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts font
Regista Grande is a modern and elegant display serif font. Regista Grande is well-suited for advertising, branding, logotypes, packaging, titles, headlines and editorial design. This font comes in two styles, Regular and Italic Version.

