Endangered Bird: Philippine Eagle

The Philippine eagle (aka monkey-eating eagle) can live for 60 years and grow nearly 3.5 feet (1 meter) long, making it the largest eagle species alive today. It's critically endangered despite its role as the Philippines' national bird, losing swaths of habitat over the past 50 years to widespread deforestation. Recent surveys suggest 90 to 250 mating pairs still exist.